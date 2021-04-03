SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Ahead of Friday's game against the Knicks, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that he returned a positive test for COVID-19. He will sit out the game, with assistant coach Jamahl Mosley taking over head coaching duties in his absence, per Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Carlisle is fully vaccinated, per Mark Followill of FOX Sports. Friday's game would have marked his 1,500th NBA game as head coach.

The 61-year-old took another test and is waiting for the results. 

"There's a chance and a hope that it will be a false positive," Carlisle said during his pregame virtual media availability, which he conducted from his New York City hotel room. "This seems like possibly a mistake, but for these reasons I'm entering the (NBA health and safety) protocol."

He added that he's had no symptoms. 

"I feel great," Carlisle said. "I worked out earlier this morning. But this is just one of those situations where we've all got to be light on our feet."

Four known Mavericks players have tested positive for COVID-19 this season. Additionally, Jalen Brunson has missed four games due to contact tracing, and Willie Cauley-Stein has been in health and safety protocols since March 18. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle reacts to a play against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA

Mavericks' Rick Carlisle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle has been fully vaccinated since January, but received an unexpected COVID-19 positive test on Friday.

Vikings Justin Jefferson
Play
Fantasy

Reflecting on the Fantasy Success of First-Round Wide Receivers (2012-2020)

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano recaps the fantasy success rate of first-round wide receivers drafted from 2012 to 2020

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

What We Know About the Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson faces 21 civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and assault over the last year, with one incident as recent as March 2021. Here's a quick primer.

Jul 14, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; A 2022 MLB All Star game sign above the right field pavilion at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

MLB Moving All-Star Game From Atlanta Over Voting Law

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

A general overall view of the interior of at Staples Center during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA

Lakers, Clippers to Allow Limited Fans Starting April 15

Beginning April 15, the Lakers and Clippers will be allowed limited fans at home games.

Porter Moser
College Basketball

Report: Oklahoma to Hire Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser

Moser, who built a mid-major power at Loyola, is off to Norman

Apr 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; General view of batting helmet with an Inaugural Season logo prior to the first MLB game at SunTrust Park between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.
MLB

Braves 'Deeply Disappointed' in MLB's Decision to Move All-Star Game

MLB announced Friday that it was moving the 2021 All-Star Game and draft out of Atlanta in response to a new voting law in Georgia.

Kevin Durant plays against the Nuggets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 12, 2021.
NBA

NBA Fines Kevin Durant $50K for Profane Direct Messages

Durant apologized for his comments ahead of the Nets' game on Thursday.