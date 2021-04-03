Mavericks' Rick Carlisle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ahead of Friday's game against the Knicks, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that he returned a positive test for COVID-19. He will sit out the game, with assistant coach Jamahl Mosley taking over head coaching duties in his absence, per Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Carlisle is fully vaccinated, per Mark Followill of FOX Sports. Friday's game would have marked his 1,500th NBA game as head coach.

The 61-year-old took another test and is waiting for the results.

"There's a chance and a hope that it will be a false positive," Carlisle said during his pregame virtual media availability, which he conducted from his New York City hotel room. "This seems like possibly a mistake, but for these reasons I'm entering the (NBA health and safety) protocol."

He added that he's had no symptoms.

"I feel great," Carlisle said. "I worked out earlier this morning. But this is just one of those situations where we've all got to be light on our feet."

Four known Mavericks players have tested positive for COVID-19 this season. Additionally, Jalen Brunson has missed four games due to contact tracing, and Willie Cauley-Stein has been in health and safety protocols since March 18.