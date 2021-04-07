Harrell, Anunoby Ejected After Lakers-Raptors Scuffle

Montrezl Harrell and OG Anunoby were ejected after a first-quarter altercation in Tuesday night's Lakers-Raptors matchup following a hard foul.

Anunoby was fouled by Lakers guard Dennis Schröder during a fast break, and the forward slammed Schröder down to the ground after the play. Harrell came to the defense of Schröder, and chaos ensued from there.

Players from both sides joined the scuffle, a few even coming off the bench. Once the altercation was broken up, Anunoby and Harrell were ejected.

Gary Trent Jr. and Harrell exchanged shoves, but Trent seemed to escape ejection because he wasn't an instigator.

This ended up being a blow to both teams as five of the game's strongest players were out with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet injured.

However, the Lakers recovered and lead the Raptors by more than 20 points in the third quarter.