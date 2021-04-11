SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Kyrie Irving, Dennis Schröder Ejected After Heated Exchange

Author:
Updated:
Original:

For the first time in their careers, Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schröder have been kicked out of a game.

During the third quarter of Saturday night's game between the Lakers and Nets, Irving and Schröder were arguing with each other and had to be separated by an official. Both received technical fouls, and then both were ejected after the bickering continued.

At the time of the ejections, the Lakers led by four points, a lead that ballooned to 15 by the end of the third quarter. Coming into the game, the Lakers had lost seven of their previous 11 games. The Lakers went on to win, 126-101.

Irving had 18 points and four rebounds on 6-for-11 shooting. He had scored 88 combined points over his previous three games, including a 40-point outing against the Knicks on Monday.

Schröder had 19 points and four assists with no turnovers on 7-for-11 shooting. Both teams were shorthanded, with the Nets playing without James Harden and the Lakers still waiting on the returns from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Nets have gone 22-4 in their past 26 games since Feb. 9, ascending to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

WrestleMania 37 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Live updates from the first night of WWE's WrestleMania 37 from Tampa.

Dennis Schroder and Kyrie Irving argue before getting ejected during a game between the Lakers and Nets.
NBA

Kyrie Irving, Dennis Schröder Ejected After Heated Exchange

Irving and Schröder were jawing at each other during the third quarter and received their first career ejections after both receiving technical fouls.

Hideki Matsuyama walks off after the third round of the Masters.
Golf

Matsuyama's Masters Lead Presents Two Paths to History

Defending a big lead on a Sunday at Augusta can be a formidable task, especially for a man trying to become the first Japanese man to win a major.

hideki matsuyama
Golf

Masters Final Round Tee Times, Pairings

Hideki Matsuyama enters the final round of the 2021 Masters holding a four-stroke lead over Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele.

Alex Rodriguez at Super Bowl LIV.
NBA

A-Rod, Ex-Walmart Executive Negotiating to Buy Timberwolves

Rodriguez and Lore have 30 days to come to an agreement with owner Glen Taylor to buy Minnesota's NBA and WNBA teams.

Apr 10, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Corey Conners lines up his putt on the second green during the third round of The Masters golf tournament.
Play
Golf

Conners's Ace Launches Him Up the Masters Leaderboard

Corey Conners is the first Canadian with a hole-in-one at the Masters since Ross Somerville in 1934.

Robert (left) and Jonathan (right) Kraft
Play
NFL

Patriots President: Stadium Should Have Full Fan Capacity

Jonathan Kraft believes the vaccine rollout will allow the Patriots to host games with full fan capacity.

Karim Benzema scores vs. Barca
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Defeat Barcelona in El Clásico to Move Atop La Liga

Real Madrid used two first-half goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos on Saturday to earn the season sweep over Barcelona.