Kyrie Irving, Dennis Schröder Ejected After Heated Exchange

For the first time in their careers, Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schröder have been kicked out of a game.

During the third quarter of Saturday night's game between the Lakers and Nets, Irving and Schröder were arguing with each other and had to be separated by an official. Both received technical fouls, and then both were ejected after the bickering continued.

At the time of the ejections, the Lakers led by four points, a lead that ballooned to 15 by the end of the third quarter. Coming into the game, the Lakers had lost seven of their previous 11 games. The Lakers went on to win, 126-101.

Irving had 18 points and four rebounds on 6-for-11 shooting. He had scored 88 combined points over his previous three games, including a 40-point outing against the Knicks on Monday.

Schröder had 19 points and four assists with no turnovers on 7-for-11 shooting. Both teams were shorthanded, with the Nets playing without James Harden and the Lakers still waiting on the returns from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Nets have gone 22-4 in their past 26 games since Feb. 9, ascending to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.