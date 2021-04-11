Report: AD Due Back This Month, LeBron Soon After

Lakers forward Anthony Davis is expected to return from injury before the end of the month, and LeBron James not far behind his All-Star teammate, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis has not played since Feb. 14 due to a calf strain and tendinosis but will be reevaluated when the Lakers return from their five-game road-trip to the East Coast. The 28-year-old is expected to return to action within 10-14 days.

James, meanwhile, will need at least another week after Davis before he can return to the lineup. The 17-time All-Star suffered a high-ankle sprain in a 99–94 loss to Atlanta on March 20.

The Lakers, who now sit fifth in the West, have gone 12-13 in Davis's absence and 5-6 without James. But the defending champions shocked the Nets, minus an injured James Harden, Saturday night in Brooklyn despite the absence of James, Davis and Kyle Kuzma, among others. In the Lakers's 126–101 win, Dennis Schröder and Kyrie Irving each were ejected for a heated exchange in the third quarter.

Before the injury, James was averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while Davis was putting together a more meager but still highly productive season with 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds.