Jayson Tatum Uses Inhaler Before Games After COVID-19 Bout

Celtics star Jayson Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 in early January and is still battling the side effects three months later.

He revealed Tuesday evening after scoring 32 points in Boston's 116–115 win over Portland that he still uses an inhaler before games, something he never did before contracting the novel coronavirus. But he says he's "close" to 100%.

"It's a process. It takes a long time," the Celtics forward said. "I take an inhaler before the game since I've tested positive. This has kind of helped with that and opened up my lungs, and, you know, I never took an inhaler before. So that's something different.

"I for sure feel better now than I did a month ago."

There's not an exact timetable for how long the 23-year-old will use the inhaler. He said that it's more of when he feels comfortable and doesn't think he needs it.

Since returning to the floor on Jan. 25, Tatum's performance has steadily grown stronger. Against Portland, he hit the clinching three-pointer with 8.5 seconds to go and tallied nine rebounds and five assists. The win marked Boston's sixth in its past seven games.

Tatum has averaged 29.4 points while shooting just under 50% from the field and just below 40% from three-point range over the last 10 games. This includes his career-best 53 points in the Celtics' overtime win over the Timberwolves last Friday.

