Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Jadeveon Clowney Signs With Browns

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is signing with the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal is reportedly worth $8 million with $2 million in incentives, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

The team announced the news of the signing, but did not disclose the length or its terms.

"We're excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. "He's a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We've been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team."

This will be Clowney's third team in the last three years. The edge rusher played for the Titans last season, recording 14 tackles and no sacks in his eight games. Clowney, 28, was placed on the injured reserve list in November because of a knee injury and eventually had season-ending surgery to repair his torn meniscus in December.

He had spent the 2019 season with the Seahawks.

If Clowney enters Cleveland healthy, the Browns defense are hoping to have added one of the best playmakers in the NFL. The former Texans No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft has been selected to three Pro Bowls, doing so in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In joining the Browns, Clowney will also pair with defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett earned a First-Team All-Pro selection this past season after registering 12 sacks in 14 games.

The Browns finished last season 11–5 and earned a playoff victory over their division rival Steelers in the Wild Card round before losing to the eventual AFC champion Chiefs in the divisional round.

