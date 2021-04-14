Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Jadeveon Clowney Signs With Browns

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
How Important are OTAs to NFL Teams?
How Important are OTAs to NFL Teams?

Browns Sign Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is signing with the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The deal is reportedly worth $8 million with $2 million in incentives, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson

The team announced the news of the signing, but did not disclose the length or its terms. 

"We're excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. "He's a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We've been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team."

This will be Clowney's third team in the last three years. The edge rusher played for the Titans last season, recording 14 tackles and no sacks in his eight games. Clowney, 28, was placed on the injured reserve list in November because of a knee injury and eventually had season-ending surgery to repair his torn meniscus in December.

He had spent the 2019 season with the Seahawks.

If Clowney enters Cleveland healthy, the Browns defense are hoping to have added one of the best playmakers in the NFL. The former Texans No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft has been selected to three Pro Bowls, doing so in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In joining the Browns, Clowney will also pair with defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett earned a First-Team All-Pro selection this past season after registering 12 sacks in 14 games. 

The Browns finished last season 11–5 and earned a playoff victory over their division rival Steelers in the Wild Card round before losing to the eventual AFC champion Chiefs in the divisional round. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Vinicius Junior scores vs. Liverpool
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 14.

Phil Foden against Borussia Dortmund
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Man City

Borussia Dortmund hosts Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 14.

Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields takes photos with fans on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016 at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. Shields returned home from winning her second gold medal in women's boxing during the 2016 Olmpics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Play
MMA

Claressa Shields to Make MMA Debut With PFL on June 10

Two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist Claressa Shields has a date and an opponent for her MMA debut with the PFL.

Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett with Browns
Play
NFL

Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Jadeveon Clowney Signs With Browns

The deal is reportedly worth $8 million with $2 million to be earned in incentives.

osaka-miami-mailbag-lead
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Breaking Down the ITF's New Gender Equality Research

Analyzing the ITF’s new research project examining gender equality across tennis, plus thoughts on the French Open and more.

jamal-murray-nuggets-injury
NBA

Does Jamal Murray's Injury End the Nuggets' Title Hopes?

Denver had finally unlocked the best version of their team in years, but the loss of Murray to a knee injury is a devastating blow to their championship dreams.

mlb-mound
MLB

Atlantic League to Move Mound Back, Alter DH Rule

The Atlantic League is tinkering with its rules ahead of the 2021 season.

Tokyo Olympics logo
Play
Olympics

Twitter Cracks Jokes on Ralph Lauren Team USA Olympic uniforms

Twitter poked fun at the Ralph Lauren-made uniforms for their resemblance to a sailor's outfit and more.