Twitter Cracks Jokes on Ralph Lauren Team USA Olympic uniforms

The Tokyo Olympics are finally happening this summer. With 100 days to go, Ralph Lauren unveiled this year's Team USA outfits for the closing ceremony and Olympic Village attire.

Even though the jackets are made from recycled plastic bottles and the tags on the jeans are made from plant-based leather, it wasn't enough to keep Twitter from poking fun at the fact that it looks like something an astronaut would wear.

People also noticed that the uniforms resemble something a sailor might use while on the sea.

It's also worth noting that the summer Olympics will be in July, so the multiple layers, pants and jacket might be a little too much for strolling the streets of Japan.

The Games are set to begin on July 23 and run through Aug. 8.

