Report: LaVine Out Several Games Due to Safety Protocol

Report: Zach LaVine Enters Health and Safety Protocol, Will Miss Several Games

Bulls guard Zach LaVine is expected to miss multiple games after entering the league's health and safety protocol, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

LaVine, 26, is averaging a career-high 27.5 points and 5.1 assists per game this season. He earned his first All-Star appearance in February and is currently shooting a career-best 41.6 percent from three. 

Chicago added former Magic center Nikola Vucevic to pair with LaVine before the trade deadline, though the move has yet to spark the Bulls as they look to secure a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Chicago enters Thursday night with nine losses in its last 12 games, and it now sits No. 10 in the East at 22–32. 

No timetable has been given for LaVine's potential return to the floor. The Bulls are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2017 this season. 

