Report: John Wall Done for Season With Hamstring Injury

Report: John Wall Shut Down for Rest of Season Due to Hamstring Injury

Rockets point guard John Wall is reportedly done for the season due to a "hamstring tweak," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Wall will miss the remaining 11 games of the season. 

Wall last played on Thursday against the Clippers where he had 27 points, 13 assists and three rebounds in 39 minutes of action. The Rockets (15–46) currently occupy the last spot in the Western Conference. 

Wall joined the Rockets in December when he and a 2023 first-round draft pick were traded by the Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Wall, 30, averaged 20.9 points and 6.9 assists per game this season but struggled from the field shooting a career-low 40.4%. 

The five-time All-Star ruptured his Achilles during a fall in his home in early 2019 and was sidelined for a year before finally returning to the court on New Year's Eve with the Rockets. 

Houston will host Minnesota (17-44) on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

