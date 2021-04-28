George Floyd's Family Gets Game Ball From Timberwolves

The Timberwolves presented the game ball from last week's victory over the Kings to George Floyd's family on Tuesday night, following their win over the Rockets.

Floyd's family lives in Houston and was at Tuesday's game vs. Minnesota.

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Josh Okogie also all met with Floyd's family after the 114-107 win.

Last week's game against Kings came hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of Floyd. Last May, Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck while restraining him for more than nine minutes, ultimately killing Floyd. Chauvin was eventually found guilty on three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Towns expressed his support for Floyd's family following the verdict of the trial, which last three weeks, saying, “I think for all of us, we all felt that this game was bigger than basketball. This was a moment that wasn’t meant for us. This was meant for our city and for George Floyd’s family. I think everyone in America right now is grieving with them and sending our prayers, blessings and love towards them. They need it for countless days."

Sports World Reacts to Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict in Murder of George Floyd

The Wolves said in a statement, "We are hopeful that today’s decision will serve as a step forward, but it does not ease the physical and emotional pain that continues in an environment where systemic racism exists. To our BIPOC community, the Timberwolves and Lynx remain committed to influencing change, promoting impactful action, and using our platform to help heal and unite in pursuit of liberty and justice FOR ALL."

The team had previously said it was dedicating last week's game to the Kings to Floyd's family.

With Tuesday's win over the Rockets, the Timberwolves moved to 19-44 on the season. They hold the league's third-worst record.

