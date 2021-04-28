SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

George Floyd's Family Gets Game Ball From Timberwolves

Author:
Publish date:

The Timberwolves presented the game ball from last week's victory over the Kings to George Floyd's family on Tuesday night, following their win over the Rockets.

Floyd's family lives in Houston and was at Tuesday's game vs. Minnesota. 

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Josh Okogie also all met with Floyd's family after the 114-107 win. 

Last week's game against Kings came hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of Floyd. Last May, Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck while restraining him for more than nine minutes, ultimately killing Floyd. Chauvin was eventually found guilty on three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Towns expressed his support for Floyd's family following the verdict of the trial, which last three weeks, saying, “I think for all of us, we all felt that this game was bigger than basketball. This was a moment that wasn’t meant for us. This was meant for our city and for George Floyd’s family. I think everyone in America right now is grieving with them and sending our prayers, blessings and love towards them. They need it for countless days."

Sports World Reacts to Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict in Murder of George Floyd

The Wolves said in a statement, "We are hopeful that today’s decision will serve as a step forward, but it does not ease the physical and emotional pain that continues in an environment where systemic racism exists. To our BIPOC community, the Timberwolves and Lynx remain committed to influencing change, promoting impactful action, and using our platform to help heal and unite in pursuit of liberty and justice FOR ALL."

The team had previously said it was dedicating last week's game to the Kings to Floyd's family.

With Tuesday's win over the Rockets, the Timberwolves moved to 19-44 on the season. They hold the league's third-worst record.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Minnesota Timberwolves logo
NBA

George Floyd's Family Gets Game Ball From Timberwolves

The Timberwolves presented the game ball from last week's win over the Kings to George Floyd's family on Tuesday night, following their win over the Rockets.

NBA draft prospects Jalen Suggs, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley
NBA

2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 80 Prospect Rankings

Ranking the top 80 players in the 2021 NBA draft with the NCAA tournament in the rearview.

Antonio Brown during Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs.
Play
NFL

Report: Antonio Brown Returning to Buccaneers

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is returning to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million.

cabrera-strikes-out
MLB

How Worried Should MLB Be About Early Offensive Struggles?

It's still early in the season and bats tend to warm up with the weather, but offenses are putting the ball in play less than ever before.

Apr 27, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at TD Ballpark.
MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Smashes Records With Three Homers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knocked in seven RBIs in a record-breaking night.

mark-emmert-ncaa
Play
College

NCAA President Mark Emmert Extended Through 2025

Despite recent controversy, the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to extend Mark Emmert's contract through 2025.

Oct 28, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Floyd Mayweather, Jr. attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center.
Play
Boxing

Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather Set Fight Date and Location

Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement to face off against YouTuber and internet personality Logan Paul.

Jan 26, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during \"A Celebration of Henry Louis Aaron,\" a memorial service celebrating the life and enduring legacy of the late Hall of Famer and American icon, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
MLB

Manfred: MLB Expansion Fee Could be in $2.2B Range

SporticoLive estimated the average MLB franchise value is $2.2 billion, led the New York Yankees at $6.75 billion.