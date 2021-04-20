Sports World Reacts to Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

SI.com
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Sports World Reacts to Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict in Murder of George Floyd

Author:
Publish date:

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd on Tuesday. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jury reached its verdict after approximately 10 hours of deliberation.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, was stopped by Minneapolis police outside of a local grocery store and pinned to the ground. Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck while restraining him for more than nine minutes, ultimately killing Floyd. The medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide.

Floyd's death sparked a national movement calling for accountability when it came to the killing of unarmed Black men and women in police custody. Citizens, including professional athletes, demonstrated and called for change after Floyd's death.

When sports returned last summer following a delay due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, athletes kneeled during the anthem as former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick did, to protest police brutality. NBA and WNBA players led the charge in speaking on social justice in the wake of Floyd's murder as well as the murder of Breonna Taylor, and many more lost to police brutality and violence

After the highly anticipated verdict was announced, the world breathed a sigh of relief—including some of the most famous athletes and well-known franchises in the country. 

The sports world reacts to the three guilty verdicts: 

YOU MAY LIKE

The scene following Alabama's national championship win
Play
College Football

What Would a College Football Super League Look Like?

Picking the 12 Power 5 teams that would make up such an endeavor—and the dozen that would be relegated.

A mural of George Floyd in front of the Huntington Center in downtown Columbus, Ohio.
Sports

Sports World Reacts to Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Teams, athletes and sports leagues react to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd.

Chelsea protests
Play
Soccer

Premier League Clubs Withdraw From Super League

Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United have all withdrawn from the Super League with Chelsea expected to follow.

Schalke-Relegated-Bundesliga
Play
Soccer

Schalke Relegated From Bundesliga; Bayern 10 Points Clear

Schalke had been playing in the Bundesliga continuously since earning promotion in 1991.

Chelsea fans celebrate the club's Super League withdrawal
Play
Soccer

The Super League's Dominoes Come Crashing Down

It didn't take long for the backlash to the proposed European Super League to result in action.

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang
College Basketball

UCLA Guard Johnny Juzang to Enter 2021 NBA Draft

Johnny Juzang is heading to the NBA after a run to the Final Four in the 2021 men's NCAA tournament.

Manchester United's Ed Woodward
Play
Soccer

Man United Chief Executive Woodward to Resign

The Manchester United executive steps down amid backlash over the club's involvement in the proposed Super League.

Super League Reactions
Play
Soccer

Soccer Fans Rejoice at Potential Unraveling of Super League

Here's a look at how people across the sports world reacted to news of multiple teams reportedly leaving the European Super League.