Suns' Gorilla Mascot Signs Streetwear Endorsement Deal

Suns' Gorilla Signs First-Ever Mascot Apparel Endorsement Deal

The Suns' gorilla is widely regarded as one of the NBA's most entertaining mascots. As it turns out, it pays to be a fan favorite.

On Monday, the Suns announced that their gorilla, known as GO, signed the first-ever team mascot athletic endorsement deal after partnering with the Phoenix streetwear brand Guest List.

The deal will be inclusive of select footwear, apparel and accessories, also known as “Gorillawear," per the team's release.

“This means so much to me. We are a part of the Valley. The players shop with us, the fans shop with us and community in the city comes in and support us.” Guest List owner Ryan Gizinski told the team website. “For us to team up with the Suns is amazing. We lace people up with the gear they wear to games and for us to play a role in this is incredible.”

Masked Mascots and Distanced Dancers: Game Days Under COVID

Despite the coronavirus pandemic drastically altering how mascots have performed this season, the Suns' mascot has had more to cheer about than most this year.

Phoenix enters Monday night's action tied with Utah for the league's best record. The team has already clinched a postseason berth, the franchise's first since 2009-10. 

After Monday's announcement, Suns fans are now hoping that GO is able to rock its new apparel deep into the team's playoff run. One of the league's best dunkers (and pranksters) will surely want its new look to get maximum exposure.

