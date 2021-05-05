Report: Knicks to Sign Spanish League PG Luca Vildoza

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Knicks Agree to Four-Year Deal With Spanish League PG Luca Vildoza

Author:
Publish date:

The Knicks have agreed to a four-year, $13.6 million deal with Spanish ACB League point guard Luca Vildoza, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Vildoza, 25, was named the MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB Finals as he led Baskonia to the league championship. He is also a member of the Argentinian national team. 

There is no timetable for Vildoza's arrival in the United States. He is expected to join the Knicks ahead of the 2021–22 season. The final three years of his deal with New York are non-guaranteed, per SNY's Ian Begley.

Vildoza could join a Finals contender next season. 2020–21 has been the best Knicks season in nearly a decade with New York entering Wednesday night sitting No. 4 in the Eastern Conference at 37–28. 

The Knicks are currently slated to face the Hawks in the first round of the postseason. 

