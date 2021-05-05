NBA Rumors: Blazers 'Increasingly Expected' to Part With Terry Stotts

The Trail Blazers are "increasingly expected" to part ways with head coach Terry Stotts this offseason, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

According to The Athletic, if Stotts can't “'pull a rabbit out of his hat'” with "a playoff miracle," in their words, the Blazers are expected to opt for a new coach.

If the team fires Stotts, they would reportedly look to hire a big-name, high-dollar coach, with names such as Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan, 76ers assistant Dave Joerger and Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups floated as possible replacements.

Stotts has been with Portland since the 2012-13 season and recorded nearly 400 wins during his tenure with the Blazers. The Blazers missed the playoffs in Stotts's first year with the club, but have made it in every subsequent season, advancing as far as the Western Conference finals in 2018-19.

According to The Athletic, Stotts has less player support now than he did in years past. He also has just one year left on his contract.

Portland enters Wednesday night's game with Cleveland 36-29, one game behind the Lakers for the No. 6 seed.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA: