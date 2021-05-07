Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Warriors' Damion Lee Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Full Vaccination

Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday, Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee told reporters he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago despite being fully vaccinated. Lee said he got his vaccine by the middle or end of March, and is an extremely rare "breakthrough" case of a positive test result from a fully vaccinated person.

"Right now, there’s no timeline in the immediate future for me coming back and playing," Lee said. "We still have protocols and hurdles that I have to clear from the medical side. And then it’s just a matter of getting back in basketball shape.”

As of April 26, the Centers for Disease Control reported 9,245 breakthrough infections out of over 95 million vaccinated people—or 0.0097% of people.

Lee told reporters he experienced a variety of symptoms, including headache, chills, sneezing, congestion, soreness and body aches, adding that it felt, "like I was hit by a car, hit by two cars at once...every step I took, it hurt."

Lee also described experiencing brain fog, difficulty breathing and a loss of appetite. He said he had difficulty sustaining a conversation, and like, "there was a weight on [his] chest for a couple days."

An undrafted player out of Louisville in 2016, Lee broke through with the Hawks during the 2017-18 season and has spent the last three years with the Warriors. He signed a multi-year contract with the team in January of last year.

In 57 games this season, Lee is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.7% on three-point attempts. He hasn't appeared in a game since April 19.

More NBA headlines:

YOU MAY LIKE

damion lee
NBA

Warriors' Lee Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Full Vaccination

The Warriors guard contracted an extremely rare breakthrough infection, which occurs in fewer than 0.01% of vaccinated people.

hartford basketball
Play
College

Hartford Votes to Drop Athletic Department to Division III

Announced just weeks removed from Hartford men's basketball's first ever Division I NCAA tournament game, the move will take place in 2025.

Albert_Pujols_landing_spots
MLB

The Best Potential Landing Spots for Albert Pujols

With the Angels moving on from Albert Pujols after 10 years, here are some of the best places he could sign with next.

scott graham orioles
MLB

Means's No-No Inspires Orioles Fan Fighting COVID-19

John Means's no-hitter was the first by a single pitcher for the Orioles since Jim Palmer on Aug. 13, 1969.

albert-pujols-tv
MLB

The Wonder of Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols will be remembered for his overwhelming achievements, not for how his great career came to an end.

Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Orange linebacker Jake Ehlinger, brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, during the fourth quarter of the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
College Football

Texas LB Jake Ehlinger Found Dead Off Campus

Police reportedly say the death of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, brother of Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger, is not considered suspicious.

Ryen Russillo
Play
Extra Mustard

Ryen Russillo Opens Up About Fallout From Controversial Podcast

Ryen Russillo: 'I feel bad. I deserved to get my ass kicked.'

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game
Play
College Football

Punt-Averse High School Football Coach Lands FCS Job

Nine-time state champion coach Kevin Kelley looks to prove that his unconventional strategy can work at the next level.