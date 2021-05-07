Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Zion Williamson Sidelined Indefinitely With Fractured Finger

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Pelicans announced Friday that Zion Williamson will be out indefinitely after a CT scan revealed a fractured left ring finger.

A treatment plan and timetable for his return to play will be determined at a later date after further evaluation, the team said in a statement. 

David Griffin, executive vice president of basketball operations for New Orleans, said on Friday that part of the reason why the forward is injured is because of how he's being officiated by NBA officials this season. He claimed that other teams have been able to have "open season" on Williamson. 

"He's injured because of the open season that there’s been on Zion Williamson in the paint," Griffin said. "He has been absolutely mauled in the paint on a regular basis to the point where other players have said to him, ‘I’m going to keep doing this to you’ because they don’t call it.”

The 20-year-old had been averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season with a 69.8 free throw percentage. 

The Pelicans head into Friday night's matchup against the 76ers two-and-a-half games behind the Spurs for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. 

More NBA News: 

YOU MAY LIKE

zion williamson
NBA

Zion Williamson Out Indefinitely With Fractured Finger

A CT scan revealed that Pelicans star Zion Williamson fractured his left ring finger.

byron buxton
MLB

Byron Buxton Placed on Injured List With Hip Strain

Buxton, who is off to a torrid start for the otherwise disappointing Twins, is expected to miss several weeks with a grade two hip strain.

NCAA team logos
Play
College Basketball

NCAA Proposal Would Crack Down on Men's Basketball Flops

The latest NCAA proposal includes handing technical fouls to players who flop in men’s basketball starting next season.

albert pujols
Play
MLB

Pedro Martinez, Big Papi Unhappy About Pujols Release

Martinez said it is shameful the way the Angels treated Pujols.

Manchester United owners Joel and Avram Glazer
Play
Soccer

Man United Ownership Vows to Improve Relationship With Fans

Joel Glazer penned a letter to Manchester United supporters days after protests included a breach of Old Trafford and clashes with police.

Horse Racing Belmont Park
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Best Bets for the 2021 Man o’ War Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the Man o’ War Stakes, set to run on Saturday from Belmont Park, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Ceferin-UEFA-President-Super-League
Play
Soccer

Nine Super League Clubs Recommit to UEFA; Others Face Sanctions

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions after continuing to back the Super League plan.

Hansi-Flick-Germany-Talks
Soccer

Flick Confirms Talks Over Becoming Germany Manager

Hansi Flick will be leaving Bayern Munich after the season, and it's expected he'll become Jogi Low's replacement.