Jaylen Brown Tears Ligament in Wrist, Out Rest of Season

Celtics Forward Jaylen Brown Tears Ligament in Wrist, Out Rest of 2020-21

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season due to a torn ligament in his left wrist, the team announced Monday. 

Brown, 24, is expected to undergo surgery later this week, per Boston. 

Brown averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game in 2020-21, his fifth NBA season. He shot 48.4 percent from the field and a 39.7 percent from three as he earned his first career All-Star appearance. Boston selected Brown with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

The Celtics have struggled for significant stretches of 2020-21 despite Brown's strong play. They enter Monday night sitting No. 7 in the Eastern Conference at 35–33 following a loss to the Heat on Sunday. 

Boston will face the Heat once again on Tuesday night as it eyes the 2021 postseason. The Celtics are currently slated to face the Hornets in the play-in tournament. 

