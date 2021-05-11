Westbrook Breaks Robertson's Career Triple-Double Record

Russell Westbrook rewrote the NBA record book once again on Monday night as he passed Oscar Robertson for the career triple-double record.

It didn't take Westbrook long to secure career triple-double No. 182. He tallied 12 points, five rebounds and nine assists by halftime against Atlanta, and he passed Robertson with a rebound in the fourth quarter. Monday's triple-double was Westbrook's 35th of the 2020-21 season, which marks the league lead for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

Westbrook has been tied to Robertson in NBA history since 2016-17 as he became the first player since the Big O to average a triple-double across an entire season. Westbrook has since accomplished the feat three other times, including during the 2020-21 season.

Washington entered Monday night slated to face the Pacers in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Westbrook is averaging 22 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game in 2020-21 as he shoots 44.1 percent from the field.

