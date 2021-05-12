Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Report: James Harden Planning to Return Wednesday vs. Spurs

Nets star James Harden is planning on returning to the court on Wednesday night vs. the Spurs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Harden plans on playing assuming pregame warmups go smoothly, according to The Athletic.

Harden has missed the last five weeks with a hamstring injury, which has cost him 18 consecutive games.

Harden had been increasing his activity in recent weeks, gearing up to make a return for the playoffs.

Harden is not the only Brooklyn player who has dealt with injury this season. Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have played only seven games together this season. Durant missed much of February and all of March due to a thigh injury while Irving exited Tuesday's game with a facial injury

Harden said last Thursday that he isn't concerned with the lack of time shared on the court for the Nets' three stars.

"One of the things a lot of teams don't have is talent," Harden said. "We don't have to worry about that aspect. ... Skill-wise, we're elite. I'm not worried at all."

Harden had been traveling with the Nets on their five-game road trip that ended with a victory over the Bulls. He has been scrimmaging with the team recently as he bounced back from his injury. 

The Nets acquired Harden in a trade with the Rockets on Jan. 13. He continued his brilliance in Brooklyn after earning seven All-NBA honors in Houston, averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game for the Nets.

