Report: Chris Webber Out at TNT Ahead of NBA Playoffs

Former NBA All-Star and longtime broadcaster Chris Webber has reportedly parted ways with TNT, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Marchand describes the split as mutual, noting that Webber was not a part of TNT's Thursday night broadcast, which was the network's last game of the regular season. Reggie Miller filled in for Webber as play-by-play announcer Marv Albert's partner.

Webber has called games for TNT since 2008, working on the No. 1 NBA broadcast team for the last several years.  In a 15-year NBA career, he was named to the All-NBA team five times and won the league's Rookie of the Year award in 1994. His most productive years came with the Kings, who made the playoffs six straight seasons while Webber was on the team.

Among the names floated by Marchand as possible replacements for Webber were Grant Hill and Jim Jackson. The NBA's play-in tournament is set to begin on May 18, with the first round of the playoffs scheduled to start on May 22.

