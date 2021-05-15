Wizards Beat Cavs to Clinch Play-In Berth, Postseason Set

With their win over the Cavaliers on Friday, the Wizards have secured a spot in the NBA's play-in tournament and finalized the 20-team postseason field.

The exact seedings are still undetermined, as well as the final eight teams who will have to survive the play-in tournament to advance to the first round. The Wizards' win eliminated the Bulls from contention in the Eastern Conference, while the Kings and Pelicans were eliminated earlier this week in the West.

In the East, the four teams competing in the play-in tournament are set, but the matchups could shift. The West is a bit more complicated, with the Trail Blazers and Lakers still battling for the No. 6 seed, while the other teams already secured a spot in the play-in tournament could alternate positions.

Check out the up-to-date postseason picture below, which will be updated as the situation evolves throughout the weekend:

Eastern Conference

First Round

No. 1 — Philadelphia 76ers

No. 2 — Brooklyn Nets

No. 3 — Milwaukee Bucks

No. 4 — Atlanta Hawks

No. 5 — Miami Heat

No. 6 — New York Knicks

Play-In Tournament

No. 7 — Boston Celtics

No. 8 — Charlotte Hornets

No. 9 — Indiana Pacers

No. 10 — Washington Wizards

Western Conference

First Round

No. 1 — Utah Jazz

No. 2 — Phoenix Suns

No. 3 — Los Angeles Clippers

No. 4 — Denver Nuggets

No. 5 — Dallas Mavericks

No. 6 — Portland Trail Blazers

Play-In Tournament

No. 7 — Los Angeles Lakers

No. 8 — Golden State Warriors

No. 9 — Memphis Grizzlies

No. 10 — San Antonio Spurs

More NBA Coverage: