Bucks' Khris Middleton Hits Game-Winner in OT vs. Heat

Khris Middleton's Game-Winning Shot in Overtime Propels Bucks Over Heat

Author:
Publish date:

The first game of this year's NBA playoffs came down to a game-winning shot from Bucks forward Khris Middleton in what was an incredible Game 1 victory over the Heat

Middleton had the ball at the top of the key after Goran Dragic tied the game up at 107 with a three-pointer. He fought his way to his right for a contested fadeaway jumper and found the bottom of the net to give his team a two-point lead with just a half a second remaining in overtime. 

The shot was Middleton's first go-ahead bucket with less than five seconds remaining in a playoff game.

The Heat (40–32) were unable to answer and the Bucks (46–26) won 109–107. Middleton was the go-to scorer in crunch time for Milwaukee and had 27 points to lead all scorers with six rebounds and six assists. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled mightily from the free throw line, shooting just 6-for-13, he still had 26 points and 13 rebounds. 

Dragic had 25 points for Miami and guard Duncan Robinson registered 24 points as well. Forward Jimmy Butler flirted with a triple-double and had 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the loss. 

Game 2 in Milwaukee will be Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

