Lakers' Anthony Davis Exits Game 4 With Groin Injury

Lakers' Anthony Davis Exits Game 4 With Left Groin Strain

Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered a left groin strain in the first half of Game 4 against the Suns and did not return to the game. A timetable for his return is unknown.

In the second quarter, Davis went to the ground after missing a layup and immediately grabbed his left leg while on the ground. He stayed in the locker room to be further evaluated. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma started the second half in Davis's place. 

This is just the latest injury Davis has dealt with this season. The big man missed half of the regular season due to Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain. Davis strained his left knee in Game 3 of this series but decided to play through it. 

Although he struggled in Game 1 against the Suns with just 13 points, Davis has stepped up for the Lakers. He scored 34 points in Game 2 and 3 and now the Lakers must face a reality without one of their star players. 

The Suns went on to win Game 4 100–92 and Game 5 will be in Phoenix on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

