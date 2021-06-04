Anthony Davis (Groin) Leaves Lakers-Suns Game 6

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Lakers F Anthony Davis Leaves Game 6 With Groin Strain

In a do-or-die Game 6, Lakers star forward Anthony Davis attempted to return to action after suffering a strained groin. From the opening tip, it was clear the eight-time All-Star was not quite right, and he left the game after just five minutes of action.

At the start of the second half, the team ruled Davis out for the remainder of the game.

Davis did not attempt a shot during his short time on the court, grabbing one rebound with one assist. He missed Tuesday's Game 5 entirely, which the Lakers lost, 115-85.

Davis missed 36 games this season with calf and heel injuries, then injured his groin during the postseason. He scored 34 points in each of the Lakers' first two wins during this series, shooting a combined 18-for-37 with 21 rebounds and four blocks.

Guard Alex Caruso was also injured in the first half, straining his left ankle, and was ruled out at halftime.

With Davis ineffective, the Suns blitzed the Lakers in the first quarter, grabbing a 36-14 lead at the break. Phoenix guard Devin Booker had 22 points on 8-for-9 shooting, while the Lakers shot 6-for-21 from the field.

