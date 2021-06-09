Sports Illustrated home
Report: LeBron James to Change Jersey to No. 6 in 2021-22

LeBron James will switch his jersey number in 2021-22 and returns to No. 6, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tim Cato

James will make the switch next season after he wears No. 6 in his new movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Anthony Davis is expected to continue to wear No. 3 for Los Angeles after donning No. 23 as a member of the Pelicans. 

Perhaps returning to No. 6 will bring James back to the Finals in 2022. He reached the Finals four straight times with the Heat as he wore No. 6 from 2011-14, winning two championships in the process. Adding a face mask from his Heat days couldn't hurt as well.

James will have plenty of time to promote his new Space Jam film this summer after the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 playoffs on June 5. James has now missed the Finals in two of the last three seasons after logging eight straight appearances from 2011-18. 

