George, Leonard Lead Clippers to Game 3 Win Over Jazz

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard Lead Clippers to Blowout Game 3 Win Over Jazz

Author:
Publish date:

For the better part of the year, Clippers guard Paul George been the butt of many fans' jokes regarding his "Playoff P" nickname and his performance in last year's postseason.

One game does not cement a reputation, but George took a big step in changing the narrative on Saturday night.

George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 65 points in a 132-106 win over the Jazz in Game 3, allowing the Clippers to avoid falling into a 3-0 series deficit. George scored 31 points on 12-for-24 shooting—including 6-for-10 on three-pointers—while Leonard scored 34 points with 12 boards, five assists, two steals and a block.

For the postseason, George is averaging 24.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game on 47.6% shooting. During the playoffs last year, George shot 39.8% from the field and averaged just 20.2 points per game, failing to score 20 points in seven of the team's 13 games. This year, he's topped 20 points in each playoff game.

George scored 20 of his 31 in the first half, including 13 during the second quarter in which the Clippers outscored the Jazz 37-26. Utah began the game on an 8-0 run but would never hold a bigger lead for the rest of the way.

After scoring 82 combined points in the first two games of the series, Donovan Mitchell was held relatively in check on Saturday night. He scored 30 points on 11-for-24 shooting and faced consistent double teams, as the Clippers seemed intent on not allowing Mitchell to single-handedly dominate the game.

Reggie Jackson and Nic Batum each scored 17 points, combining to shoot 12-for-17 from the field. Game 4 is set for Monday night in Los Angeles.

Nate Diaz moves in for a hit as Leon Edwards defends during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena.
MMA

UFC 263 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

UFC 263 is a chance for Israel Adesanya to once again showcase his dominance as one of the premier fighters in the world.

mudcat grant
MLB

Legendary Pitcher Mudcat Grant Passes Away at 85

Grant pitched 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, making two All-Star games. He led the American League with 21 wins in 1965.

Terrance McKinney
MMA

McKinney Injures Knee Celebrating Historic KO at UFC 263

Terrance McKinney knocked out Matt Frevola in a historical seven seconds, but injured his knee when celebrating by trying to jump off the fence.

Becky Hammon with the Spurs.
NBA

Report: Hammon, Staley Among Candidates for Blazers Job

Longtime Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is reportedly among candidates for the Trail Blazers' head coach vacancy.

christian-eriksen-euro2020
Soccer

Denmark's Christian Eriksen Stable Following Collapse

The Euro 2020 match was suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed near the sidelines and was rushed to the hospital.

Denmark surrounds Christian Eriksen after he collapses on the field at Euro 2020.
Play
Soccer

Christian Eriksen's Collapse Puts Everything in Perspective

The scary incident involving Denmark's star player cast a pall over proceedings that were rendered secondary.

jonquel-jones-sun
WNBA

What Happens to MVP Race as Jonquel Jones Heads to EuroBasket?

Dominance and consistency has made the Sun guard the current favorite to win league MVP, but will missing most of June take her out of the MVP discussion?