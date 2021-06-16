KD Bolsters Legacy as He Makes NBA Postseason History

On Tuesday night, it was Kevin Durant's world and we were all just living in it.

The Nets star popped off during the pivotal Game 5 against the Bucks, making NBA postseason history as he dropped an explosive 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

And this was the second time in his career that Durant tallied 30 points in a playoff half. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the power forward is the first Brooklyn player with 30 points in a half over the last 25 postseasons.

Durant shot shot 69.6% from the floor on Tuesday, which was the third-highest field goal percentage in a 40-point triple-double in playoff history. And his 49 points are the second-most in a triple-double game in playoff history.

The 32-year-old is the first NBA player in three years to play every minute of a playoff game.

"I wasn't planning on playing every minute, but as the game started to flow, we got down," Durant said in a postgame interview. "I told coach, 'If you need to take me off for a couple, it was cool, but I feel good.' And he let me ride it out."

