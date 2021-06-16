Sports Illustrated home
Report: Pelicans Part With Stan Van Gundy After One Season

Author:
Publish date:

The Pelicans have parted ways with head coach Stan Van Gundy after just one season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez.

Van Gundy, 61, was hired in October, but New Orleans struggled last season, going 31-41 and missing the playoffs for the third straight year. 

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Pelicans assistant coaches Teresa Weatherspoon and Fred Vinson are considered serious candidates to replace Van Gundy. According to ESPN, the team is also expected to look at some of its candidates from its search last offseason, including Nets assistants Jacque Vaughn and Ime Udoka, Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Lakers assistant Jason Kidd.

Van Gundy was brought in to replace Alvin Gentry, who was fired last August after five years with the team. The team had reportedly been sold on Van Gundy's abilities as a teacher with a young roster, his history of building top defensive teams and his vision for the roster in place. 

Prior to this past season, Van Gundy last coached in 2017-18 when he concluded a four-year stint with the Pistons. 

Van Gundy has also been the head coach of the Magic, which was the most successful stretch of his career and included five straight playoff appearances and one trip to the NBA Finals. 

He also was previously the head coach of the Miami Heat for three seasons.

