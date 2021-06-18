Report: Dirk to Rejoin Mavs as Special Advisor

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Dirk Nowitzki to Rejoin Mavs as Special Advisor

Former Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is rejoining the organization as a special advisor, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein. 

Nowitzki, who turns 43 on Saturday, will be helping owner Mark Cuban in the search for a new team president and new head coach in the wake of Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle leaving the team this past week. The job is still not an everyday role with the team, per the Times.

"Mark approached me and asked me to help out and of course I said yes," Nowitzki told the Times.

The future NBA Hall of Famer retired following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. The ninth pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Nowitzki spent 21 seasons with the Mavericks, leading the team to 15 playoff appearances and its first and only championship win in 2011. He is a 14-time All-Star and a 12-time All-NBA team member. Nowitzki, who has made Dallas his home following his playing days, was also named the NBA's MVP in 2007 and the NBA Finals MVP in 2011.

The Mavericks were eliminated from the first round of the 2021 playoffs in a Game 7 loss to the Clippers on June 6. An official list on candidates to replace Carlisle has not been announced, though Dallas star Luka Dončić is a "strong supporter of Mavs assistant coach Jamahl Mosley," per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Current vice president of basketball operations and former Mavericks All-Star Michael Finley has also reportedly emerged as a candidate for the role of head of basketball operations. 

