Report: Billups Backlash May Force Damian Lillard Exit

Report: Damian Lillard Could Want Out of Portland After Exclusion From Head Coach Search

Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard could request to move on from the team as frustrations with the franchise have come to a boil, according to Yahoo Sports's Chris Haynes.

Portland's process of hiring its new head coach and concerns over the team's inability to build a championship-contending team could reportedly push Lillard out the door. It was previously reported by Haynes that Lillard would have major input on the team's new coach.

The Trail Blazers have reportedly hired Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new head coach and are expected to announce the move on Tuesday. However, none of the candidates were suggestions of Lillard's, per Yahoo Sports.

Lillard was reportedly unaware of Billups's sexual assault allegations from 1997 even though the two have a relationship.

However, this contradicts what Lillard told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jason Quick earlier this month when he said "I like J. Kidd and Chauncey," referring to Jason Kidd, who reportedly will be the Mavericks new coach, and Billups.

Kidd eventually took his name out of consideration for the job and left Billups the clear favorite.

Lillard won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2025, so if wants to move, he'll have to force Portland's hand.

