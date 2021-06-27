Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Damian Lillard Could Want Out of Portland After Exclusion From Head Coach Search

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard could request to move on from the team as frustrations with the franchise have come to a boil, according to Yahoo Sports's Chris Haynes

Portland's process of hiring its new head coach and concerns over the team's inability to build a championship-contending team could reportedly push Lillard out the door. It was previously reported by Haynes that Lillard would have major input on the team's new coach.

The Trail Blazers have reportedly hired Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new head coach and are expected to announce the move on Tuesday. However, none of the candidates were suggestions of Lillard's, per Yahoo Sports. 

Lillard was reportedly unaware of Billups's sexual assault allegations from 1997 even though the two have a relationship.

However, this contradicts what Lillard told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jason Quick earlier this month when he said "I like J. Kidd and Chauncey," referring to Jason Kidd, who reportedly will be the Mavericks new coach, and Billups.

Kidd eventually took his name out of consideration for the job and left Billups the clear favorite. 

Lillard won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2025, so if wants to move, he'll have to force Portland's hand. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Damian Lillard with the Trail Blazers.
NBA

Report: Billups Backlash May Force Damian Lillard Exit

Damian Lillard is reportedly frustrated with Portland because of their inability to build a championship-contending team and the team's head coaching hiring process.

Belgium eliminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal from the Euros
Play
Soccer

Thunderbolt and Thunderdome: How Belgium Ended Portugal's Reign

Portugal won't be repeating as European champion, while Belgium's golden generation kicks on, getting the job done in atypical fashion.

The knockout bracket for the 2020 European Championship
Soccer

Full Bracket, Last-16 Matchups for Euro 2020

Find out which teams are paired together in the knockout stage and how the road to the title at Euro 2020 will unfold.

Josh Naylor with Cleveland.
MLB

Josh Naylor Suffers Scary Injury After Collision

Josh Naylor collided at full speed with teammate Ernie Clement while tracking a fly ball.

Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago.
MLB

Santiago Is First Sticky Stuff Ejection Since Crackdown

Mariners lefthander Hector Santiago was ejected in the fifth inning of Seattle's game vs. the White Sox.

Patrik Schick scores for the Czech Republic vs. the Netherlands
Soccer

Czechs Better on the Balance to Oust Netherlands

The last-16 matchup at the Euros hinged on one second-half sequence, but the Czech Republic thwarted the Dutch at every turn to reach a first major quarterfinal since 2012.

Neymar against Ecuador.
Soccer

Copa América: How to Watch Brazil vs. Ecuador

The two sides meet in group play at Copa América in Brazil on Sunday, June 27.

Portugal celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's goal.
Soccer

How to Watch Euro 2020: Belgium vs. Portugal

Belgium and Portugal meet in Euro 2020's round of 16 on Sunday, June 27.