Giannis Out for Game 5 vs. Hawks Due to Left Knee Injury

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against Atlanta on Thursday, the team announced.

Antetokounmpo exited Milwaukee's Game 4 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter. The two-time did not return to the game as Atlanta went on a 15-12 run after his exit, and Antetokounmpo's status for the rest of the series has not been announced.

Atlanta is dealing with injury issues of its own as it eyes the franchise's first Finals appearance since 1961. Point guard Trae Young did not play in Game 4 due to an ankle injury, and he is listed as questionable for Game 5 on Thursday night. Atlanta center Clint Capela is also questionable.

The Bucks earned the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference this season after finishing first in the East in each of the last two years. Milwaukee has not reached the Finals since 1974, losing to the Heat in the 2020 playoffs.

