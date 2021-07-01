Beverley Apologizes for Shoving CP3: 'Emotions Got the Best of Me'

Patrick Beverley Apologizes for Shoving Chris Paul: 'Emotions Got the Best of Me'

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley apologized on Thursday for shoving Suns star Chris Paul in the back in the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

"@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck," Beverley tweeted.

Heading into a timeout with just under six minutes to play in the game, Beverley shoved Paul in the back, causing the Suns star to fall to the ground.

The Clippers guard was promptly ejected for the push

Chris Paul Led Phoenix to the NBA Finals on His Own Terms

"We knew they broke. We know we broke them," Suns forward Jae Crowder said when asked about Beverley's shove. "There's no better sign of defeat than during that moment. . . . Once we knew we got the game won, we knew at some point they would break. I think that's basically what you saw. You saw a breaking point with one of their leaders in that locker room.

Beverley finished the game with 11 points and three assists, as the Suns went on to win, 130-103.

It is unclear if Beverley will be disciplined further for his ejection.

Paul put on one of, if not the best performance of his 16-year career, scoring 41 points and recording eight assists while failing to commit a turnover.

As a result of the victory, the Suns are back in the NBA Finals for the third time in franchise history and first since 1993.

