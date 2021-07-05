Report: Hawks Sign Nate McMillan to Four-Year Deal

Sports Illustrated home
Hawks Sign Nate McMillan to Four-Year Deal to Become Head Coach

The Hawks have reportedly signed Nate McMillan to a four-year deal to make him the franchise's official head coach, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hawks president Travis Schlenk told reporters that the team and McMillan came to an agreement on a contract Monday morning but didn't mention specifics.

McMillan was serving in an interim capacity ever since Lloyd Pierce was fired in March. He led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals as a No. 5 seed before being eliminated by the Bucks in six games this past week. 

McMillan took over the team when they were 14–20 and the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks finished 41–31 and were just two wins away from their first Finals appearance since 1961. 

