Adam Silver Expects NBA Play-In Tourney to Continue

Adam Silver Expects NBA Play-In Tournament to Continue in 2021-22 Season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday in a press conference ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals that he expects the play-in tournament to continue next season.

"It is my expectation it will continue for next season," Silver said.

The league's play-in tournament, which featured four teams from both conferences, was implemented to minimize tanking during the final weeks of the regular season. 

Prior to the start of the play-in tournament, 24 teams were still competing with a dozen games remaining on the schedule to which Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck penned as "downright revolutionary."

BECK: The NBA Tanking Era Is Over As We Know It

While the play-in tournament saw remarkable TV viewership—due to the caliber of games before the first round of the NBA playoffs—players like Luka Dončić and LeBron James didn't shy away from vocalizing their disdain.  

Silver also addressed criticism regarding the compressed 72-game season.

"I maintain still that was the best outcome out of a variety of unpopular decisions," Silver said. "But I accept the criticism and it's part of the job, whether it's from the players or media."

