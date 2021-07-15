Middleton Outduels Booker as Bucks Even Finals

I’m generally pro referee—these men and women take a lot of hits, but they make the right calls more often than they don’t— but the NBA has some explaining to do after what the world saw late in this one. With 3 ½ minutes to play and the Bucks up three, Jrue Holiday went in for a transition layup and was mauled by Booker. Mauled. There’s simply no way a referee could look at that play and not call a foul. Booker actually fouled Holiday twice.

Here’s how crew chief James Capers—who was the closest official to the play—explained the no call to a pool reporter after the game.

“During live play, I saw a clean sweep of the ball and thought it was a no call,” Capers said. “However, after seeing the replay, I now realize that I missed Booker’s right arm around the waist of Holiday, and it should have been a defensive foul on the play.”

OK. Except it was not a clean sweep of the ball. Not even close. Booker raked Holiday’s arm after he grabbed him around the waist. The reflexive reaction: Capers knew the foul would be Booker’s sixth and didn’t want to knock him out of the game. Watch the replay—it’s hard to look at it any other way. If I’m the NBA, I find a way to get out in front of this one, quickly. Because that was a bad, bad look.