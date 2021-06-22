Report: Jared Butler Referred to Fitness-to-Play Panel

Sports Illustrated home
Projected first-round pick and former Baylor guard Jared Butler has been referred to the league's Fitness-to-Play Panel, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

The panel, which consists of three physicians — one appointed by the league, one by the players association and the third appointed by the first two physicians, will determine if, and when, Butler is medically cleared to play in the NBA. 

As it stands on Tuesday afternoon, Butler is not permitted to participate in any on-court activities in the pre-draft process as a function of the referral, per The Athletic. He may still participate in off-court pre-draft activities like team interviews, meetings and medical exams, according to The Athletic

The panel was created in 2017 when forward Chris Bosh's career was effectively ended by a condition he developed after suffering from blood clots.

The panel deals with potential life-threatening situations, specifically focusing on cardiac illnesses and conditions as well as blood clots and other blood conditions and disorders.

A player can be referred to the panel if he and the team disagree over whether he's physically capable of playing. If the panel determines that Butler is not fit to continue playing, the former Baylor star would be restricted from playing or practicing in the NBA, unless, and until, he receives clearance from the panel. 

Butler was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player after Baylor's national title run. He was also named First-Team All-Big 12 in the last two seasons. 

It's unclear why Butler has been referred to the panel, but his NBA career could be over before it ever started if he's not cleared. 

