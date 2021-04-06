Baylor Guard Jared Butler Named Most Outstanding Player

Baylor junior Jared Butler was named the men's Final Four Most Outstanding Player on Monday after the team's dominant 86–70 win over Gonzaga to win the national championship. The team's win marks the first men's basketball title in the history of the program.

Butler had 22 points and cashed in on four three-pointers—more than any player on either team from behind the arc. Butler and fellow guards Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague were largely responsible for the early offensive onslaught that left Gonzaga stunned in the first half.

He also had seven assists and three rebounds in the historic win.

