Hilarious Moments From Giannis's Finals Press Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokingly Asks for a Trade, Tells MVP Trophy Not to be Jealous

Giannis Antetokounmpo strolled into the press conference wearing goggles, holding a cigar and drinking straight out of a bottle of champagne.

The Bucks star put on a shirt representing longtime Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke, who retired this year, before he settled into the seat. His Finals MVP trophy sat on one side and the NBA championship on the other.

Antetokounmpo kissed the larger of the two before saying to his Finals MVP hardware, "Don't get jealous."

"You want to have another intimate moment with..." a reporter asked before trailing off.

Antetokounmpo carried Milwaukee past the Suns to win the franchise's first NBA title in decades, and managed to have a historical night of his own in the process. He became the first player to tally 40 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a playoff game since Shaquille O'Neal in 2001, per ESPN Stats & Info. The forward ended the night with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

And he's just the seventh player to have a 50-point game in the Finals. But the cherry on top? The young man from Athens, Greece was then named Finals MVP.

The "Greek Freak's" press conference was filled with many lighthearted and wholesome moments. Some were moving, like how he recalled Kobe Bryant challenging him, and others caused the reporters to laugh, like talking to his trophies. He touched on winning a NBA championship the hard way by not going to a super team and everything in-between.

Here are some of the best moments from the NBA champion's press conference.

Antetokounmpo jokingly asked for a trade.

"Who do I talk to for a trade?" the 26-year-old asked with a big smile.

He got emotional talking about how much his parents sacrificed, and shared how he never thought he'd experience a moment like Tuesday night.

"I started playing basketball just to help my family, tried to get them out of the struggle."

He trolled P.J. Tucker for his diamond Air Jordan 1's.

"This guy today, he wore a $250,000 pair of shoe," Antetokounmpo said. "He had real diamonds, I promise you."

He asked Tucker how much they cost before adding, "Basically a house on your feet? Let me get them.”

He is NOT a cigar type of person.

And lastly, Antetokounmpo reflected on his journey to the top.

"This should make every person, every kid, anybody around the world to believe in their dreams," he said. "No matter whatever you feel—if you feel down when things don't look like it's going to happen for you, you might not make it in your career...—just believe in what you're doing. Keep working.

"Don't let nobody tell you what you can't be and what you can't do. "

Get SI’s Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship Commemorative Issue

More NBA Finals Coverage: