Report: Nets' D'Antoni Steps Away from Role as Assistant

Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni is stepping away from his full-time coaching role on Steve Nash's staff and is expected to pursue head coaching jobs in the future, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports

D'Antoni was a finalist for the Portland coaching job this offseason before the Trail Blazers decided to hire Chauncey Billups as their next coach. He has had several coaching stints with various NBA teams including the Nuggets, the Suns, the Knicks, the Lakers and the Rockets. His longest duration as a head coach was five years in Phoenix.

He stepped down as the Rockets head coach in September 2020 following Houston's second round playoff exit to the Lakers in five games in the Western Conference finals in the 2020 postseason. 

In Houston, D'Antoni compiled a 217-102 record in four seasons, compiling 28 playoff wins.

As an assistant to Nash in his first season as a coach, D'Antoni played a pivotal role in the Nets' success. Brooklyn finished second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season and secured the No. 2 seed in the NBA playoffs.

However, the Bucks—on their run to winning their first NBA championship in 50 years—eliminated the Nets in a highly competitive, seven-game series in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

His next opportunity as a head coach will mark his sixth head coach position in the NBA.

