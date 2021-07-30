Report: Kings Acquire Tristan Thompson in Three-Team Trade

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Kings Acquire Tristan Thompson in Three-Team Deal

Author:
Publish date:

Sacramento is acquiring Celtics big man Tristan Thompson as part of an expanded three-way deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. 

The Kings will send guard Delon Wright to the Hawks in the trade. Sacramento will also get insurance at center with Thompson and the addition of center Richaun Holmes during free agency. 

The Celtics will receive Kris Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick, per Wojnarowski.

Wright averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 63 games in the 2020-21 season. Thompson played in 54 games in the 2020-21 season, averaging 7.6 points, 8.1 rebounds while shooting nearly 52 percent from the floor.

The 10-year veteran had one year remaining on his two-year, $18 million deal that he signed with Boston last season. Thompson will play behind Clint Capela while Hawks' Onyeka Okwongu recovers from shoulder surgery.

Boston added only Juhann Begarin to its roster from last night's NBA draft after acquiring Al Horford and Moses Brown from Oklahoma City in June. With Thompson departing, the Celtics could potentially re-sign Evan Fournier and make some other moves, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps

Dunn, a defensive-minded guard who was drafted fifth overall by the Timberwolves in the 2016 NBA draft, was traded to the Bulls in 2017 and joined the Hawks in 2020. He played in four games for the Hawks last season. 

According to The Boston Globe, Dunn will make $5 million next season and Fernando has a $1.8 million salary that will save the Celtics about $3 million. 

