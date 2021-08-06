Report: Hornets, Oubre Jr. Agree to Two-Year, $26M Deal

Charlotte has reportedly landed a new wing in its quest to return to the playoffs.

Kelly Oubre Jr. agreed to a two-year, $26 million-plus deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 25-year-old averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 30.7 minutes per game over 55 games (50 starts) last season with Golden State.

Once the deal is finalized, it'll mark Oubre Jr.'s fourth team in four seasons. He split the 2018-19 season with the Wizards and Suns before going on to have a career campaign in 2019-20 with Phoenix, averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He was traded to the Warriors shortly after Klay Thompson tore his Achilles.

With the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Golden State drafted forward Jonathan Kuminga, perhaps sealing Oubre Jr.'s fate as a free agent. After experiencing a season with Stephen Curry as his point guard, he'll now see what it's like to play with LaMelo Ball.

More NBA Coverage: