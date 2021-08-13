Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo Returning to Bucks on Two-Year Deal

Author:
Publish date:

Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a two-year contract to return to the Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thanasis, 29, is the older brother of reigning Finals MVP and two-time league MVP Giannis Antetkounmpo. He has spent the last two seasons in Milwaukee alongside his brother. 

Last season, the elder Antetokounmpo brother averaged 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 57 regular season games. Thanasis later appeared in 13 playoff games.

Prior to joining his brother in Milwaukee, Thanasis spent two seasons playing professionally in Greece and one in Spain. 

Thanasis was a second-round pick of the Knicks in the 2014 NBA draft, but he played in just two games with New York. He has also spent time in the G League with the Westchester Knicks and Delaware 87ers. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles at Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after drawing an intentional walk in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium.
MLB

Ohtani One-Ups Vlad Jr. in Matchup of MVP Candidates

The Angels two-way star got the best of the Blue Jays slugger in his lone game pitching against him this season.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo
NBA

Report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo Returning to Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 57 regular season games last season.

Orange hues paint the sky duing the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox near the Field of Dreams movie site outside of Dyersville, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Play
MLB

'Field of Dreams' Game Delivers Cinematic Beauty, Drama

The setting was so perfect and the moments so exciting that playing annually in Iowa should be a new MLB tradition.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Draft Strategies: First Five Picks Drafting 5th to 8th

Formulate your fantasy football plan of attack with draft strategies when selecting from the 5th to 8th positions.

roman-reigns
Play
Extra Mustard

Roman Reigns on His Controversial Promo, a Match With The Rock and More

The wrestler says his promos are unscripted, doesn't care about getting in trouble

Tim Anderson's teammates celebrate as he crosses home plate
Extra Mustard

Tim Anderson Follows in Shoeless Joe’s Footsteps With Walk-Off

Who was the first White Sox player to hit a walk-off homer against the Yankees? Shoeless Joe, of course.

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons
NBA

Who Will Emerge as the Best From 2021 NBA Draft Class?

The top of this year's rookie class will forever be linked, but which prospect will have the greatest career?

dCOVdeshaunwatson_H
Play
NFL

‘This Woman Asked Me What I Was Wearing’

In exclusive interviews, two women alleging sexual misconduct against the quarterback detail their interactions with the NFL, Watson and the aftermath.