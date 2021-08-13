Report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo Returning to Bucks

Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a two-year contract to return to the Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thanasis, 29, is the older brother of reigning Finals MVP and two-time league MVP Giannis Antetkounmpo. He has spent the last two seasons in Milwaukee alongside his brother.

Last season, the elder Antetokounmpo brother averaged 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 57 regular season games. Thanasis later appeared in 13 playoff games.

Prior to joining his brother in Milwaukee, Thanasis spent two seasons playing professionally in Greece and one in Spain.

Thanasis was a second-round pick of the Knicks in the 2014 NBA draft, but he played in just two games with New York. He has also spent time in the G League with the Westchester Knicks and Delaware 87ers.

