August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Hornets Sign Terry Rozier to Four-Year, $97 Million Extension

Author:
Publish date:

The Hornets agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Rozier is slated to be in Charlotte through the 2025-26 season. He joins second-year guard LaMelo Ball in the Hornets' backcourt, leading what could be one of the league's most entertaining teams in 2021-22.

Rozier, 27, averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.2 assists per game in 2020-21, his second season with the Hornets. The Louisville product spent the first four years of his career in Boston after being selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2015 draft.

The Hornets enter 2021-22 seeking their first playoff appearance since 2016. James Borrego's squad finished No. 10 in the East last season at 33–39. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Roman Reigns cuts a promo on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Roman Reigns Still Aims to Be a Source of Inspiration

“I’m blessed to be able to make that kind of difference in the world, which extends deeper than my career. That is the purpose in my life.”

terry-rozier-hornets
NBA

Report: Hornets Sign Rozier to $97 Million Extension

Terry Rozier is staying in Charlotte through 2025-26 after a career year with the Hornets last season.

andy-dalton-justin-fields
NFL

Dalton on Bears QB Competition: 'Right Now It's My Time'

Andy Dalton says Justin Fields will have a great career, but he isn't ceding Chicago's starting job just yet.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football ADP: Starting Running Backs Breakdown

A closer look at fantasy football's starting running backs draft value, potential, average draft position and outlook for the 2021 NFL season

vladimir guerrero jr
MLB

Blue Jays’ Playoff Hopes Dwindle As Losses Pile Up

Toronto is sinking in the wild-card race despite owning one of the league’s best run differentials.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG training
Soccer

What Stands in the Way Between PSG and Total Success

The club has loaded up its squad for a run at continental and global domination, but it’s one thing to play it out on paper and another to confront some issues in reality.

joe-buck
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Does a Nice Interview

On the ‘Field of Dreams’ game, NFL season, ’Jeopardy!’, James Holzhauer

Stephanie Talbot, Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird celebrate winning the Commissioner's Cup
WNBA

The Storm Are Primed for Another WNBA Title Run

They’re coming off a dominant Commissioner’s Cup win and the Tokyo Olympics.