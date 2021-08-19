Report: Hornets Sign Rozier to $97 Million Extension

The Hornets agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Rozier is slated to be in Charlotte through the 2025-26 season. He joins second-year guard LaMelo Ball in the Hornets' backcourt, leading what could be one of the league's most entertaining teams in 2021-22.

Rozier, 27, averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.2 assists per game in 2020-21, his second season with the Hornets. The Louisville product spent the first four years of his career in Boston after being selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2015 draft.

The Hornets enter 2021-22 seeking their first playoff appearance since 2016. James Borrego's squad finished No. 10 in the East last season at 33–39.

More NBA Coverage: