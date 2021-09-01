Report: Cavaliers Sign Tacko Fall to One-Year Deal

The Cavaliers agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with former Celtics big man Tacko Fall, according to The Athletic's Sham Charania.

Fall, 25, played his first two seasons with Boston, averaging 2.7 points, 0.9 blocks, 2.6 rebounds in 26 games. He also spent time in the G-League with the Maine Red Claws in his transition to the NBA.

With the Red Claws, Fall averaged a double-double of 12.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while also earning All-Defensive G League honors in recording nearly three blocks per game.

The 7-foot-5 big man entered the league undrafted out of the University of Central Florida in 2019. In Cleveland, Fall will play alongside Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade and Kevin Love.

