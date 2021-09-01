Report: Unvaxxed Players in Some Cities Won't Be Allowed to Play in Home Games

September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Report: Unvaccinated Players in Some Cities Won't Be Allowed to Play in Home Games

Author:

Unvaccinated NBA players on several teams such as the Knicks, Nets and Warriors will not be allowed to enter home arenas or facilities for games and team activities taking place unless there is an approved medical or religious exemption, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Following local government policies in New York and San Francisco, unvaccinated Nets, Knicks and Warriors players would not be allowed to play in home games. However, visiting players would be exempt from the vaccination requirements in New York City or San Francisco. 

The league also informed teams that media workrooms will return in the 2021-22 season and that separate press conference rooms—that will hold at least 15 distanced people—for both home and road teams must be available, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press

Entertainment during games can also be reinstated at the team's discretion as long as all of the performers around players and referees are 100% vaccinated, per Reynolds. 

SI Recommends

The league's reported COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday come after the league informed all teams on Aug. 27 that personnel who work within 15 feet of players or referees during games must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 this season, according to ESPN. The mandate includes coaches, front office members and trainers but does not include that all players be vaccinated. 

The mandate also applies to broadcasters, scoreboard operators, photographers and security personnel, locker room attendants, medical personnel, equipment managers and food and beverage handlers and providers. 

The NBA set a deadline of Oct. 1 for all team personnel to be fully vaccinated and kept open the possibility of issuing a booster shot at a later date. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA SEASON 2
NBA

Report: Unvaxxed Players in Some Cities Won't Be Allowed to Play in Home Games

Unvaccinated Knicks, Nets and Warriors players cannot enter home arenas or participate in team activities unless there is an approved medical or religious exemption.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sets the men's record for all-time international goals
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets All-Time Men's International Goal Record

Ronaldo had pulled even with Iran's Ali Daei but now has sole possession following his 110th goal for Portugal.

Mets hat sitting on top of glove
MLB

Report: Mets' Acting GM Zack Scott Facing DWI Charges

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was reportedly arrested this week after being found sleeping in his car. He underwent a field sobriety test, and failed.

Jon Moxley puts his opponent in a headlock
Play
Wrestling

Moxley Promises ‘Egregious, Felonious Assault’ vs. Kojima

Jon Moxley is ready for a hard-hitting showdown with one of Japan’s best.

Scott Servais (left) talks with Jerry Dipoto (right).
MLB

Mariners Promote Dipoto to President, Extend Servais

The Mariners have the longest postseason drought of any team in the four major North American sports leagues. They last made the postseason in 2001.

tiger-woods-2019-masters
Golf

Tiger’s 25 Years As a Pro, Captured in SI

Photographers describe their favorite images of Woods.

Al Leiter and John Smoltz with MLB Network
MLB

Report: Smoltz, Leiter Refuse Vaccine, End MLB Studio Work

They will now appear on MLB Network remotely after it instituted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The NFL Wild Card logo.
NFL

Nickelodeon Broadcast to Return for Wild-Card Weekend

Last year was the first time there was a Nickelodeon broadcast for NFL wild-card weekend and it will make its return this season.