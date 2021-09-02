Report: NBA Won't Use COVID Tests For Vaccinated Players

The NBA will not regularly conduct COVID-19 tests on fully-vaccinated players during the 2021-22 season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Regular testing will still reportedly be held for non-vaccinated players and team personnel.

The change in testing protocols is one of the NBA's new policies regarding COVID-19 for the 2021-22 season. Fully-vaccinated players will now be able to avoid a quarantine period if they come in close contact with an individual who tests positive, while a seven-day quarantine period exists for non-vaccinated players.

SI Recommends

Individuals who are not vaccinated will also be required to wear masks in team facilities and arena, per Charania.

Unvaccinated players for teams in New York and San Francisco will not be allowed to enter home arenas in 2021-22 unless there is an approved medical or religious exemption, according to Charania. Visiting players would reportedly be exempt from the vaccination requirements.

More NBA Coverage: