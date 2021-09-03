Report: Nets Trade DeAndre Jordan to Pistons

September 3, 2021
Report: Nets Trading DeAndre Jordan to Pistons; Detroit Plans to Buy Out Center's Contract

Author:

The Nets are trading center DeAndre Jordan, four future-second round picks and $5.78 million to the Pistons in exchange for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports

Detroit plans to negotiate a contract buyout on the two years, $20 million remaining on Jordan's four-year, $40 million deal he signed in June 2019. The move would allow him to become a free agent. If Jordan becomes a free agent, the Lakers will become a serious contender to land him, per Wojnarowski. 

The Nets would save $47 million in salary and tax on the deal. Brooklyn will send Detroit second-round picks in 2022 and 2027 as well as a second-round pick in 2024 via the Wizards and a second-rounder in 2025 via the Warriors, per Wojnarowski. 

Jordan, 33, spent two seasons with the Nets, averaging 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 block in nearly 22 minutes through 113 games. In the 2020-21 season, the former NBA All-Star played in 57 games. While his points (7.5) and rebounding (7.5) production decreased last season, Jordan recorded a career-high in shooting percentage as he converted 76% of his shots from the floor. 

However, Jordan missed all of the Nets' postseason run. Brooklyn also plans to waive forward Alize Johnson as the Nets are considerably loaded at the forward position after signing veteran Paul Millsap earlier this week and will reportedly bring back LaMarcus Aldridge on a one-year, $2.6 million deal.

Aldridge retired from the league in March due to irregular heartbeat issues. 

Okafor averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 27 games last season with the Pistons. The 25-year-old missed more than two months from the basketball court after having surgery on his left knee. Doumbouya, 20, averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 56 games.

The Pistons recently drafted Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft and have other young pieces around him that include Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes to pair him with. 

