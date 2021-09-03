Report: Aldridge Comes Out of Retirement, Signs With Nets

LaMarcus Aldridge has returned to the NBA and signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Nets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The seven-time All-Star forward retired in April due to heart concerns, citing in his retirement announcement that he played in his final game while dealing with an "irregular heartbeat."

"Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more," Aldridge wrote. "The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out. Though I'm better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I've experienced."

Aldridge has been medically cleared by numerous doctors, including independent and Nets-affiliated physicians, per Wojnarowski. This will mark the 36-year-old's 16th season.

"I retired in April based on what I believed was the wisest precautionary decision for my personal health at the time, but further testing and evaluation by several top physicians has convinced the doctors, myself and the Nets that I'm fully cleared and able to return to the rigors of the NBA," Aldridge told ESPN in a statement. "I loved my brief time with Brooklyn and am excited to rejoin the team in pursuit of a championship."

Aldridge began the 2020–21 season with the Spurs but agreed to part ways with the club in early March. In late March, he signed with the Nets and subsequently played in five games with Brooklyn. He averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season, which are both his lowest marks since his rookie season.

The Nets also traded DeAndre Jordan to the Pistons on Friday and signed veteran forward Paul Millsap earlier this week.

