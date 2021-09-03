Report: Aldridge Comes Out of Retirement, Signs With Nets

September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Report: LaMarcus Aldridge Signs One-Year Deal With Nets After Retiring in April

Author:

LaMarcus Aldridge has returned to the NBA and signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Nets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported

The seven-time All-Star forward retired in April due to heart concerns, citing in his retirement announcement that he played in his final game while dealing with an "irregular heartbeat."

"Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more," Aldridge wrote. "The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out. Though I'm better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I've experienced."

Aldridge has been medically cleared by numerous doctors, including independent and Nets-affiliated physicians, per Wojnarowski. This will mark the 36-year-old's 16th season. 

SI Recommends

"I retired in April based on what I believed was the wisest precautionary decision for my personal health at the time, but further testing and evaluation by several top physicians has convinced the doctors, myself and the Nets that I'm fully cleared and able to return to the rigors of the NBA," Aldridge told ESPN in a statement. "I loved my brief time with Brooklyn and am excited to rejoin the team in pursuit of a championship."

Aldridge began the 2020–21 season with the Spurs but agreed to part ways with the club in early March. In late March, he signed with the Nets and subsequently played in five games with Brooklyn. He averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season, which are both his lowest marks since his rookie season.

The Nets also traded DeAndre Jordan to the Pistons on Friday and signed veteran forward Paul Millsap earlier this week.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

DeAndre Jordan
NBA

Report: Nets Trade DeAndre Jordan to Pistons

Detroit is seeking a contract buyout for Jordan, who has $20M remaining on his contract, allowing him to become a free agent.

Apr 1, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) at Barclays Center.
NBA

Report: Aldridge Comes Out of Retirement, Signs With Nets

The seven-time All-Star forward signed a one-year $2.6 million deal with Brooklyn after retiring five months ago due to heart concerns.

Kenny Omega, Tony Schiavone and Don Callis in the ring on AEW Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

How to watch AEW ‘Double or Nothing’

AEW is finally performing in front of a sold-out crowd again for the first time in over a year.

big-12-football-games-coronavirus
Play
College Football

Sources: Big 12 Expected to Add Four New Members Next Week

UCF, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati are expected to apply for Big 12 membership next week and could be approved for admittance by next Friday, sources tell Sports Illustrated.

Finn Balor cuts a promo on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Bálor Prepares for ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime Talent’ Roman Reigns

Finn Bálor has high praise for the man who he defeated in the inaugural universal championship tournament.

Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Draft Review: Fabiano Celebrity Invitational Gives Back to Charity

Breaking down the results of a recent fantasy football draft hosted by Michael Fabiano and graciously sponsored by SlingTV

darren-till
MMA

Brunson, Till Fighting for a Shot at UFC Middleweight Title

Both fighters are top contenders in the middleweight division and a chance at the title, making their bout on Saturday afternoon all the more important.

Potential September call-up Luis Gil could have a huge impact on the Yankees' playoff chances.
Play
MLB

September Call-Ups Who Could Impact the MLB Playoff Race

Contenders like the Giants and Rays have top prospects ready to change the postseason chase.