September 20, 2021
Malika Andrews to Host ESPN's New 'NBA Today' Show

ESPN's Malika Andrews will host a new daily NBA studio show starting this fall, the network announced Monday.

The new show, titled, NBA Today, will replace The Jumpwhich was canceled last month following controversy related to host Rachel Nichols.

“NBA Today” will debut in October and air every weekday between 3 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET. Andrews will be joined by a regular panel of analysts, many of whom were previously featured on "The Jump."

“It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA—a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world," Andrews said in a statement. "Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts and insiders on our team.”

Nichols was removed from the network's NBA programming last month after The New York Times reported on a 2020 conversation between Nichols and media and athlete adviser Adam Mendelsohn. Nichols lamented the increased NBA assignments for fellow ESPN reporter Maria Taylor in her conversation with Mendelsohn, claiming that Taylor was given that work in part due to the network's "crappy longtime record on diversity." Taylor, who is Black, served as ESPN's host for coverage of the '20 NBA Finals, an assignment Nichols was reportedly expected to receive. 

Nichols was removed from her role as ESPN's sideline reporter for the 2021 NBA Finals in the wake of the report. 

Andrews served as the sideline reporter for this past year's Finals, having first made her debut as a sideline reporter during the 2019-20 season at the NBA's bubble. She joined ESPN prior to the 2018-19 season, serving as a reporter covering the Bucks and Bulls.

Prior to joining ESPN in October 2018, Andrews worked for one year as a reporter for the Chicago Tribune.

According to the network, Andrews will continue to serve as a sideline reporter during games.

