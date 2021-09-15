Byington Makes History As Bucks Play-by-Play Announcer

September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bucks Hire Lisa Byington, First Female Play-by-Play Announcer for Major U.S. Men's Team

Author:

Lisa Byington is breaking barriers—again—as the Bucks hire her as a play-by-play announcer for games on Bally Sports Wisconsin. 

She's now the first female full-time TV play-by-play announcer for a major U.S. men’s professional sports team. 

"...I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus," Byington said in the team announcement. "In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it’s time.”

SI Recommends

But this isn't her "first." Per Milwaukee, Byington was the first female play-by-play voice for a Big Ten Network football broadcast in 2017. Then in March, she was the first female play-by-play announcer calling First Round games in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for CBS and Turner Sports.

The former Northwestern basketball and soccer player has worked as a reporter and announcer at a variety of major sports broadcasts, including Turner Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, CBS and the Big Ten and SEC Networks. Over the last decade, a majority of her work has been done at Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network. 

“Lisa’s extensive television broadcasting background, including her play-by-play work for high-level NCAA basketball on several national networks, makes her the perfect choice to take on this major role," said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in the team announcement. "While we appreciate the significance of selecting Lisa, and we celebrate this historic moment, Lisa earned this position based on her extraordinary skills and experience. We look forward to Lisa becoming the voice of the Bucks.”

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

lisa byington
NBA

Byington Makes History As Bucks Play-by-Play Announcer

The reporter continues to break barriers as the first full-time female play-by-play announcer for a major American men's sports team.

Sebastien-Haller-Ajax
Soccer

Ajax's Haller Scores Four Goals in UCL Debut

Sébastien Haller had a blinder in his first game on the Champions League stage.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi all feature together for PSG in the Champions League
Soccer

Man City, PSG's UCL Obsession and the Flaws on Display for Both Titans

City's rout of Leipzig was not without concern, while PSG debuted its all-world trio in a dud of a draw at Club Brugge, kicking off the road that both hope ends in the final.

kevin-faulk
College Football

LSU RB Coach Faulk to Take Time After Daughter's Death

Faulk, LSU's running backs coach, is not expected to coach in Saturday's game after the unexpected passing of his daughter.

simone-biles-naomi-osaka-time-100
Play
More Sports

Biles, Osaka, Brady Headline Time 100 Most Influential List

Time's list included Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Naomi Osaka, Shohei Ohtani, Allyson Felix and Tom Brady.

dak-prescott-ankle
NFL

Dak Prescott Smiles at His Scars

Photographer Michael J. Le Brecht II explains how he captured the QB’s ‘joy amongst it all.’

Stanford Cardinal Tanner McKee
Play
Gambling

College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Pick the Winners

Coaching changes and off-field drama don't have an effect on this week's NCAAF best bets

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham celebrate a goal.
Soccer

Erling Haaland Remains a Goal Machine

Haaland has nine goals in six Dortmund matches this season and opened his Champions League account a season after winning the competition's golden boot.